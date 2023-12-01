Second round of rain this evening chances to snow late, more wintry weather this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There have been a few snowflakes this morning, but with temperatures generally a few degrees above the freezing point, roads are wet across eastern Iowa. As this first wave dies down, we’ll see quieter conditions this afternoon but a second wave moves in late this evening. With above-freezing temperatures, this should begin as rain. If you’ll be traveling late this evening, watch for changing road conditions as temperatures dip back below freezing.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Look for a relative lull in precipitation chances for a good portion of the afternoon before a second round of some rain or snow could move in this evening. This round also carries the potential for some light snow accumulations where conditions are cold enough, which poses the threat to cause some slick roads. If you have evening plans tonight, I wouldn’t cancel them but consider giving yourself a little extra time to get to them.

Between these two rounds, there’s still the potential for some snow accumulation in a narrow band. Most folks won’t receive more than trace amounts, but a lucky few could still wind up with an inch or two at most.

Additional chances for some rain or snow will continue into the weekend. The first comes in the form of a little bit of light drizzle or flurry activity on Saturday, but impacts from this should be very minimal. Another round of some light rain or snow appears possible by Saturday night into early Sunday. While amounts here will also be on the lighter side, this is a time period where a few slick roads may develop where snow falls. This event may favor the northern viewing area a bit more than the south. Similar to today, don’t cancel plans but put the potential for a longer drive in your plans.

Another system late Saturday will bring some snow back to eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

With yet another wintry system this weekend, light snowfall accumulations are again possible. Totals look to remain int eh trace to 2" range again. (KCRG)

Next week, things generally look quieter, but a little bit of a rain/snow mix moves through on Monday night for parts of the area. Otherwise, expect dry conditions with temperatures near or just above normal for this time of year for the first half of the week. Later in the week, warmer air moves into the viewing area and pushes high temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.