Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night. (Source: @ColeThereum / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Rapper Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night.

He stopped his “Circus Maximus” tour inside the Kaseya Center and called out the couple for fighting, having the spotlight follow them in the crowd.

The “Utopia” rapper told them to hug it out and to have a good time.

The woman involved in the argument was reluctant to hug it out, but eventually caved into Scott’s repeated requests.

Laughing, she finally stood up and agreed to a hug and the show went on.

The rapper announced in November he was adding 11 more dates to his tour which will now conclude in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

Latest News

A piece of metal flew through a car windshield in Massachusetts, seriously hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by flying steel bar
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals...
Appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says