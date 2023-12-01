Marion to hold annual Christmas in the Park celebration and Peppermint walk

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Communities across eastern Iowa are getting in the holiday spirit.

Marion is holding its annual Christmas in the Park celebration and Peppermint walk on Friday.

Main Street will feature a variety of businesses decked out for the holidays.

People can enjoy popcorn and hot chocolate, while singing along to carols from live performers.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 4 p.m., and the Community Peace Tree will be lit at 6 p.m.

