A look back at some of Iowa’s most memorable victories over Michigan

From Hayden Fry’s trademark 9-7 victory in Ann Arbor in 1981 to the unforgettable 14-13 win in Iowa City in 2016, the Hawkeyes have had a few dandies against th
By John Campbell and KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michigan is heavily favored in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game, but Iowa’s been an underdog against the Wolverines before.

From Hayden Fry’s trademark 9-7 victory in Ann Arbor in 1981 to the unforgettable 14-13 win in Iowa City in 2016, the Hawkeyes have had a few dandies against the Wolverines.

TV9′s John Campbell has more on some of the biggest Iowa wins over the maize and blue.

