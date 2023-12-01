Janesville teen to receive national recognition for dedication to cybersecurity

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack Lindaman of Janesville has been able to take cyber security classes at the Waterloo Career Center for the past two years. With the help of his classmates and his teacher, he was able to grow his knowledge and skill on what it takes to protect from hackers, and now it’s paying off.

In his 21 years of teaching cyber security, Kyle Kuhlers says Lindaman has been a standout.

“He’s very much a hardware student, he likes the hardware side of things and so Jack is very curious,” said Kuhlers.

What started as a knack for building computers, quickly turned into a passion for Lindaman. Through the cyber security course offered at the Waterloo Career Center, he was able to grow in his craft.

“I went into it not knowing much about anything with cyber security, but I definitely did over time,” said Lindaman. “I joined the Cyber Club and participated in a number of competitions and got to know everybody there.”

Now, thanks to a nomination from his teacher, he’s one of four students nationwide being recognized for that interest and skill.

Next week he, his parents, and his teacher will travel to the NICE conference, or the National Initiative of Cyber Security Educators conference.

“It is an initiative to help to grow cyber security educators and hope to prepare them to teach to not just college students but to also reach into the high schools and to start to work more and more with high school instructors so those skills can start to be developed at a much younger age,” said Kuhlers.

With plans to pursue cyber security as a career after high school and college, this is just the first step for Lindaman.

“I was definitely surprised, but I’m definitely honored and I was super, super happy to get the opportunity,” said Lindaman.

Kuhlers says his goal is for his students to walk out of his classroom with more knowledge on the topic than him. He believes Jack is at that point and is prepared to go even further.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.