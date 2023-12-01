Show You Care
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said. Turscak, 52, told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said.

Turscak later told FBI agents that he’d been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because he is a high-profile inmate but denied wanting to kill him, prosecutors said.

Turscak told the agents that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia gang, prosecutors said.

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
Guttenberg Fire
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Lawmakers hold an expulsion vote for Rep. George Santos Friday, following a scathing ethics...
