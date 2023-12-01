Show You Care
Independence Premium Foods takes ownership of former pet food plant

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - General Mills has sold the former pet food manufacturing plant to a company that’s going to reopen it - Independence Premium Foods (IPF).

IPF announced on Friday that had assumed ownership of the plant and that they were on a “mission to boost the local economy and bring more jobs to the community while focusing on the highest food safety and quality standards.”

200 employees at the plant were laid off when General Mills ran it back in October. IPF says they plan to rehire many of those individuals who previously lost their jobs.

“As the Mayor of Independence, I am elated to witness Independence Premium Foods breathe new life into our community by acquiring the former Pet Food manufacturing facility,” said Mayor Brad Bleichner. “This transformative move not only marks a strategic business decision but also symbolizes the adaptive spirit of Independence. We welcome Independence Premium Foods with open arms, recognizing their commitment to repurpose and reinvigorate a facility with a storied history. This venture not only adds economic value but also reinforces our town’s resilience and ability to evolve. We are excited about the prospects of collaboration and growth as we embrace this exciting chapter in Independence’s journey.”

For more information on IPF and how to apply, click the link here.

