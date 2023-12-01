Historic Keystone Bridge to open for the first time since April 2022

Elkader, Iowa (KCRG) - People in one Northeast Iowa community will soon be able to start using a century’s old landmark again.

The Keystone Bridge has been a part of Elkader ever since it was constructed in 1889.

On December 1st, the city will reopen the bridge for the first time after a more than year long renovation.

The bridge runs through the center of town and crosses the Turkey River.

This closure has impacted downtown business owners such as Lee Akin.

Lee Akin has owned the Elkader Cinema for the last 20 years and he says outside of the COVID-19 Pandemic, this is one of the largest disruptions his business has ever faced.

“In general we’ve had a down couple of years because of it,” said Akin.

On April 4th 2022, the city started work on a more than 7 million dollar renovation to resufrace and improve the Keystone Bridge which city officials say had become a safety concern.

“There were a couple of stones that had cracks in them some of the stones had no density and the ability to hold any pressure,” said Elkader Mayor Josh Pope.

For almost 19 months, crews worked to repair the bridge, but this cut off the main street through the heart of town.

“The biggest thing with this bridge is there is two sides of the city one on the east side of the city on on the west side and this really connects the two,” said Pope

Akin says a lot of businesses felt the effects.

“I think the whole downtown is a little more quite than usual,” said Akin

The city is looking to pair the reopening with the holiday shopping season to provide a boost to downtown businesses.

“We’re trying to capitalize on that we’re actually during this time of year the chamber runs a promotion our punch card promotion and we’re doing a double punch weekend so we’re really encouraging those outside of the community come into town,” said Elkader Area Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Schneider.

Akin says he knows the rebuild will help more than just downtown merchants, it’ll benefit the entire community.

“Elkaders back, yeah,” said Akin.

A reopening ceremony is planned for Friday, December 1, 2023 from 4pm-6pm in the Central State Bank lobby in Elkader.

An official rededication ceremony for the Keystone Bridge is scheduled for May 7, 2024 in collaboration with the bridge’s 135th anniversary.

