Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle...
Federal judge blocks Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok, says it’s unconstitutional