Guttenberg home damaged in basement fire

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:31 am, the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of N. 4th Lane for a report of smoke coming from a residence.

Responders determined that there was smoke and fire coming from the basement on the south end of the home. No one was inside at the time of the call. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly.

Investigators say the fire started near the furnace and that it was determined to be accidental in nature.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.