Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Guttenberg home damaged in basement fire

Guttenberg Fire
Guttenberg Fire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:31 am, the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of N. 4th Lane for a report of smoke coming from a residence.

Responders determined that there was smoke and fire coming from the basement on the south end of the home. No one was inside at the time of the call. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly.

Investigators say the fire started near the furnace and that it was determined to be accidental in nature.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

Latest News

Pride Flag
Iowa court affirms hate crime conviction of man who left anti-gay notes at homes with rainbow flags
IPF announced on Friday that had assumed ownership of the plant and that they were on a...
Independence Premium Foods takes ownership of former pet food plant
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Cedar Rapids man who produced child pornography sentenced to prison
Kurt Rogahn from NAMI Linn County joins us to talk about mental health statistics and how to...
How to get signed up for the next NAMI Family to Family program
Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died.
Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dead at 93