Expert explains process that uncovered homicide victim, Michael Schlicht’s identity nearly 50 years after his death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Modern DNA technology helped identify a missing Cedar Rapids teenager, nearly 50 years after he was killed.

The body of Michael Schlicht was found in 1974 in California shortly after he was killed. But the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says new DNA testing was needed to finally confirm his identity just last month.

Othram Laboratories is a private forensic biotechnology company that specializes in helping to identify, formerly unidentified people in many different cases. In Michael Schlicht’s case, the company’s Director of Account Management, Michael Vogen says they were able to take a more in-depth look at his DNA.

“Unidentified human remains are seldom in the database, they’re not usually repeat criminals that had their DNA taken by law enforcement, a very small percentage are identified with CODIS,” said Vogen. “So when Orange County tried the CODIS route, it didn’t turn out an identity, they shipped us the remains, we did our forensic grade genome-sequencing, created a very high-performing profile that can be used for forensic genetic genealogy, and we returned it to Orange County.”

From there, another team of experts was able to look into the profile and cross reference a genealogy database to establish a family tree.

“They actually have some really good investigators that not only can do great investigation, but are trained in genealogy and they went out, did what they do best, investigated the case and were able to come up with the identity,” said Vogen.

While Vogen says Othram plays a small role in the process, it’s a very crucial one in cases like Schlicht’s.

“What we’ve built at Othram kind of eliminates all the degradation, all the contamination, we can focus on the human component of the DNA and make sure we’re receiving and resulting a very good DNA profile to pass along to law enforcement.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.