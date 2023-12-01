Eastern Iowa law enforcement sees increase in high-speed car chases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a scene out of movies that puts lives in danger in real life. Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are seeing more people thinking they can get away by speeding off.

“We have seen quite a few more high speed chases. And, you know, that’s just been an onward trend, I think, across the nation.” said Major Chad Colston of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson County says its deputies are seeing the same thing.

“We’re definitely seeing more than we used to a few years ago.” said Sheriff Brad Kunkel.

Both counties say the surge in high-speed chases and reckless driving started with the pandemic, but there’s not one clear reason why.

Johnson County says lax enforcement during the Pandemic might have made people think they can get away.

Linn County blames more teenagers and a trend called car-hopping, which consists of stealing cars from driveways and taking them on joyrides.

Regardless of the reason, the results can be deadly, with cars speeding through traffic and ignoring red lights.

“If somebody’s running a red light, at high speed, that’s one of the more dangerous crashes that you could have, a T-bone crash.” said Colston.

That’s why law enforcement is often faced with a difficult choice in a high-speed chase... is it worth it?

“Pursuits are inherently dangerous, and we also have to take into a lot of factors surrounding the pursuit. The reason for the stop, what initiated this violation, and also what’s the date, time, road conditions, all those kinds of things.” said Kunkel.

Both counties say they want to get the word out now to make drivers - especially young ones - aware of the dangers.

“We’re doing a better job of identifying and showing the public that it’s going on. I think as you see more law enforcement even put on social media; ‘here, we’re seeing these violators.’ it’s showing that we’re catching those offenders, that there’s serious consequences, and hopefully it sends a message.” said Kunkel.

Both Sheriff Kunkel and Major Colston say that should you ever find yourself in the area of a high-speed pursuit, the best advice is to simply get out of the way as best as you can.

