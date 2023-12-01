Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Eastern Iowa law enforcement sees increase in high-speed car chases

Linn and Johnson County officers are being faced with the difficult choice of going after subjects or letting them go to protect public safety.
Several Eastern Iowa counties are reporting more high-speed police chases.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a scene out of movies that puts lives in danger in real life. Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are seeing more people thinking they can get away by speeding off.

“We have seen quite a few more high speed chases. And, you know, that’s just been an onward trend, I think, across the nation.” said Major Chad Colston of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson County says its deputies are seeing the same thing.

“We’re definitely seeing more than we used to a few years ago.” said Sheriff Brad Kunkel.

Both counties say the surge in high-speed chases and reckless driving started with the pandemic, but there’s not one clear reason why.

Johnson County says lax enforcement during the Pandemic might have made people think they can get away.

Linn County blames more teenagers and a trend called car-hopping, which consists of stealing cars from driveways and taking them on joyrides.

Regardless of the reason, the results can be deadly, with cars speeding through traffic and ignoring red lights.

“If somebody’s running a red light, at high speed, that’s one of the more dangerous crashes that you could have, a T-bone crash.” said Colston.

That’s why law enforcement is often faced with a difficult choice in a high-speed chase... is it worth it?

“Pursuits are inherently dangerous, and we also have to take into a lot of factors surrounding the pursuit. The reason for the stop, what initiated this violation, and also what’s the date, time, road conditions, all those kinds of things.” said Kunkel.

Both counties say they want to get the word out now to make drivers - especially young ones - aware of the dangers.

“We’re doing a better job of identifying and showing the public that it’s going on. I think as you see more law enforcement even put on social media; ‘here, we’re seeing these violators.’ it’s showing that we’re catching those offenders, that there’s serious consequences, and hopefully it sends a message.” said Kunkel.

Both Sheriff Kunkel and Major Colston say that should you ever find yourself in the area of a high-speed pursuit, the best advice is to simply get out of the way as best as you can.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Wintry weather with travel impacts continues through the weekend

Latest News

Comedian Pete Davidson is coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 6.
Comedian Pete Davidson coming to Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids
Several Eastern Iowa counties are reporting more high-speed police chases.
Eastern Iowa counties report increase in high-speed police chases
Marion is holding its annual Christmas in the Park celebration and Peppermint walk.
Marion to hold annual Christmas in the Park celebration and Peppermint walk
Local mechanics say any vehicle maintenance should be done now rather than later.
Local mechanics urge vehicle maintenance amid winter weather
DNR asks for help researching chronic wasting disease in deer