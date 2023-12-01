Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

DNR pushes hunting safety ahead of shotgun season

Shotgun season for deer gets underway Saturday.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Iowa Department of Natural Resources expecting more than 100,000 hunters participating in this shotgun season, officials want hunters to be extra careful.

Mick Klemesrud with the Department of Natural Resources shared some safety advice:

  • The DNR advises hunters to make sure they have permission when hunting on private property.
  • Know where everyone in your hunting group will be.
  • Also to wear plenty of orange so you’re visible to other hunters.
  • And most importantly, make sure you’re practicing proper firearm safety.

“Treat every gun as if it were loaded,” Klemesrud said. “Make sure the safety is always on, know where you’re pointing the gun at all times, and properly identify that deer before you pull the trigger.”

Shotgun season kicks off Saturday, Dec. 2 and will last until Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to the Department of Natural Resource’s seasonal schedule, the shotgun season will pick back up Dec. 9 through Dec. 17.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books

Latest News

Shotgun season for deer gets underway Saturday.
DNR pushes hunting safety ahead of shotgun season
Historic Keystone Bridge to open for the first time since April 2022
Historic Keystone Bridge to open for the first time since April 2022
The former members of the Benton County Board of Health are taking the county board to court.
Benton Co. judge denies injunction in lawsuit against board of supervisors
The former members of the Benton County Board of Health are taking the county board to court.
The former members of the Benton County Board of Health are taking the county board to court.
File image
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to more than 55 years for series of armed robberies