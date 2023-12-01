DNR pushes hunting safety ahead of shotgun season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Iowa Department of Natural Resources expecting more than 100,000 hunters participating in this shotgun season, officials want hunters to be extra careful.

Mick Klemesrud with the Department of Natural Resources shared some safety advice:

The DNR advises hunters to make sure they have permission when hunting on private property.

Know where everyone in your hunting group will be.

Also to wear plenty of orange so you’re visible to other hunters.

And most importantly, make sure you’re practicing proper firearm safety.

“Treat every gun as if it were loaded,” Klemesrud said. “Make sure the safety is always on, know where you’re pointing the gun at all times, and properly identify that deer before you pull the trigger.”

Shotgun season kicks off Saturday, Dec. 2 and will last until Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to the Department of Natural Resource’s seasonal schedule, the shotgun season will pick back up Dec. 9 through Dec. 17.

