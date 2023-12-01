Show You Care
DNR asks for help researching chronic wasting disease in deer

The DNR is asking hunter's for help tracking chronic wasting disease.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As shotgun season for deer begins, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help research chronic wasting disease (CWD) among deer.

Hunters are asked to volunteer parts of their hunt by sending in tissue samples from their deer to the DNR to monitor the disease.

CWD can affect a deer’s weight, balance and neurological ability. The disease is transmissible between deer, but it also affects other animals, including moose.

The DNR said deer play a valuable role in Iowa’s outdoor culture.

”Iowa’s deer are a high-value recreation opportunity we see them as an asset to our state,” Mick Klemesrud with the DNR said. “We want to protect that resource the best we can.”

While the Centers for Disease Control says people cannot get it, nobody should ever eat something infected with the disease.

The Department of Natural Resources will be sending teams out over the next three weeks to collect tissue samples from deer. Once their quota is met, hunters will be able to send their samples in on-request at a $25 charge. Instructions on how to do so, can be found through the DNR’s Hunter Submission Portal.

One thing the DNR says hunters can do to stop the spread of CWD, is not leave out bait, as unnaturally herding deer together can spread the disease faster.

In a recent report from the DNR, shared they found the disease in: Allamakee, Appanoose, Clayton, Decatur, Dubuque, Fayette, Fremont, Greene, Grundy, Jackson, Jasper, Lucas, Marshall, Wayne, Winneshiek and Woodbury.

