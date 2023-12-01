Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man who produced child pornography sentenced to prison

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on Friday.

Evidence at the trial showed that from 2017 until 2019 53-year-old Andrew Kyte sent gift cards to minors in exchange for sexually explicit videos from the minors. Investigators also found that he secretly recorded a minor through a hidden spy camera.

As part of his sentence Kyte was also ordered to pay $24,000 in restitution to six minor victims.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

