Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed

Ronald Bruce III(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to up to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a crash that occurred on April 8th, 2023.

Court records show that Ronald Leroy Bruce III was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger GT with a passenger in the front seat. The vehicle was travelling at 89 mph (44 mph over the speed limit) when it crashed into an embankment at the T intersection of Lisbon Blvd and Highway 30.

The passenger was seriously injured in the crash, suffering paralysis from the waist down. Investigators say Bruce III took the passenger’s cell phone and fled the scene of the crash, making no effort to contact 911.

Officials say Bruce III did return to the scene, but not until after Police had already arrived. They say phone data showed, that he had the passenger’s phone still in his possession as of April 17th, 2023.

Bruce III was sentenced to 5 years in prison for Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle - Reckless Driving and 5 years in prison for Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury. Both sentences will run concurrently.

