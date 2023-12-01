Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 666 months for series of armed robberies

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A seven-time convicted felon will spend over 55 years in federal prison for robbing seven Cedar Rapids businesses at gunpoint in less than two weeks back in 2020.

Cardel Redmond received the sentence on Thursday after being convicted of the crimes back in June.

The robbery spree happened in November of 2020. Evidence at the trial showed that Redmond pointed a firearm at various employees and committed a series of robberies on the following dates:

  • November 17th, 2020 - Redman robbed the Subway restaurant on Gateway Place SW
  • November 19th, 2020 - Redman robbed the Wine and Spirits area of Hy-Vee on Oakland Road NE
  • November 25th, 2020 - Redman robbed the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on Southgate Court SW
  • November 27th, 2020 - Redmond robbed the Hy-Vee on Mount Vernon Road SE
  • November 27th, 2020 - Redmond robbed the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Mount Vernon Road SE
  • November 28th, 2020 - Redmond attempted to rob two employees at the Hy-Vee Drugstore on 6th Street SW. One of the employees told him there was a police officer in an unmarked car in the parking lot, and Redmond fled.
  • November 29th, 2020 - Redmond robbed the Subway restaurant on Gateway Place SW

Additional information from his sentencing shows Redmond also committed three burglaries before the robbery spree.

As part of his sentence, Remond will also have to pay more than $2000 in restitution to the victims of the robberies.

