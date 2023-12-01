Big Grove sets opening date for downtown Cedar Rapids location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove is set to open its new downtown Cedar Rapids location on Dec. 14.

The brewery made the announcement in a Facebook post highlighting that dogs will be welcome on the patio space.

The Brewery and Taproom is located at 170 1st Street Southwest. It’s the brewery’s fourth location. It already has locations in Des Moines, Iowa City and Solon.

The Cedar Rapids location will include a brewer, patio, private event space and a Taproom.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.