Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Big Grove sets opening date for downtown Cedar Rapids location

Big Grove Cedar Rapids Brewery & Taproom
Big Grove Cedar Rapids Brewery & Taproom(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove is set to open its new downtown Cedar Rapids location on Dec. 14.

The brewery made the announcement in a Facebook post highlighting that dogs will be welcome on the patio space.

The Brewery and Taproom is located at 170 1st Street Southwest. It’s the brewery’s fourth location. It already has locations in Des Moines, Iowa City and Solon.

The Cedar Rapids location will include a brewer, patio, private event space and a Taproom.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books

Latest News

Iowa DNR is reminding hunters to take precautions this hunting season
DNR pushes hunting safety ahead of shotgun season
Shotgun season for deer gets underway Saturday.
DNR pushes hunting safety ahead of shotgun season
Historic Keystone Bridge to open for the first time since April 2022
Historic Keystone Bridge to open for the first time since April 2022
The former members of the Benton County Board of Health are taking the county board to court.
Benton Co. judge denies injunction in lawsuit against board of supervisors