Benton Co. judge denies injunction in lawsuit against board of supervisors

BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - The former members of the Benton County Board of Health are taking the county board to court.

The five fired board members filed a civil lawsuit asking a judge to give them their jobs back and place an injunction on the county board from forming a new board. The suit hit a snag after a judge denied an immediate injunction, but the lawsuit is moving forward.

The five-person board all received letters of termination on October 3rd of this year.

“Public health oversees all things related to health in the county,” said former Board of Health Chairperson Maggie Mangold.

Mangold served on the board of health for ten years until being fired in October. She said this lawsuit would hold Supervisors accountable and put the board back in place.

“Barring being able to come to any consensus between the board of supervisors and the board of health, ultimately, that would be my goal, and it has been my hope all along,” said Mangold. “The short of it is that putting the board of health back in place is the correct thing to do.”

Mangold said the issues stemmed from the board of health asking to make changes to a 30-year-old contract with Virginia Gay Hospital. That’s the health care facility the county subcontracted with to conduct public health services in the county. Mangold said the Health Board wanted to have more oversight over how money was being spent. She said the hospital then decided it no longer wanted to provide county public health services.

“Under the previous contract, the money from the supervisors was going straight to Virginia Gay under the contract, and we felt that there should be some revision to the contract given it had been 30 years since it had been looked at,” she said.

Mangold said the Health Board wanted to hire an administrator to help create a county-based health department but she said the Supervisors wanted them to also hire an administrator to oversee environmental health.

“In September, we came to them {the board of supervisors} with a budget, and we said here is our budget request for the additional staff members,” said Mangold. “They did not ask questions. October 3rd, they went ahead and approved that budget unanimously and signed our termination letters that same day.”

Mangold said the lawsuit was filed to try and put the former board back in place while also keeping the Board of Supervisors from forming another board of health. A judge denied the request for an immediate injunction. That means the board can move forward with finding new Board of Health members, but the lawsuit is still ongoing.

“Our biggest concern is fair and transparent government,” she said. This isn’t about our positions frankly, this isn’t about the board of health,” said Mangold. “This is about our elected officials doing what we elected them to do, and that is having open and honest conversations.”

TV9 reached out to all three of the County Board of Supervisors; all of them declined to comment for this story. The county board is facing other challenges as well. The Iowa Ombudsman Office told TV9 that it filed a complaint against the Benton County Board of Supervisors. The spokesperson said they would not investigate while a lawsuit was in place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.