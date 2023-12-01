Show You Care
Amana hosts annual ‘Prelude to Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Walk’

The cookie walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMANA, IOWA (KCRG)- The Amana Colonies Church is having its annual ‘Prelude to Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Walk’, open for two days.

This event, which has been a tradition for more than 20 years, is in the village of Amana, just half a block north of Amana’s Main Street, just off 46th Ave.

On Friday, Dec. 1 people came and shopped at the bazaar which was filled with all sorts of assortments, such as homemade foods like jams and candies as well handmade craft items like woodworking and Christmas décor.

Everything is done by local volunteers who donate their work to the Bazaar.

Not only was it open this Friday, but it will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 2, as well as the annual Cookie Walk.

Over 80 volunteers and members of the Amana Church got the holidays rolling by baking thousands of cookies of all assorted flavors.

The Cookie Walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, where groups of people will be allowed to pick out their cookies every fifteen minutes. People can purchase a box for $30 and fill that box with all sorts of baked goods until it fills.

The walk continues all morning until all the cookies are gone. Both events are open to all.

All the funds go to Amana Church’s youth program activities, such as the church’s vacation Bible Camp and Sunday School. The church is also matching for a grant to revive and renew their church building.

Organizer Carmen Grimm spoke with KCRG-TV9 about how the money raised goes right back into community activities

