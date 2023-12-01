Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating an early Friday morning fire that killed two children.

According to the Martin County Coroner’s Office, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old died in the fire.

Authorities said they were called to a home around 9 a.m. for a reported house fire on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

When fire crews arrived, they reported fierce flames coming from the home. They were able to help a woman escape the residence who was treated for smoke inhalation.

But 4-year-old Greyson Marcum and 1-year-old Jason Lee Mollette were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department said it’s not yet been determined how the fire started, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Guttenberg Fire
Guttenberg home damaged in basement fire
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Lawmakers hold an expulsion vote for Rep. George Santos Friday, following a scathing ethics...
House decides fate of Rep. George Santos