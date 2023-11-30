Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

WAGNER TAILS: Daphne and Douglas

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE AND WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An adventurous dog is looking for someone ready to explore with her.

Daphne is available for adoption through Wildthunder in Independence. This three-year-old is looking for a home without cats or small animals.

Other dogs in the home should be okay. Daphne is ready to be your copilot on the road, and your cuddle buddy on the couch.

You can reach Wildthunder at 319-961-3352.

--

A couch potato type of cat is looking for a laid back home. Douglas is currently wearing a cone because of an ear infection he got related to his food allergy, so he will need to be on a special diet.

This eight-year-old is described by caretakers at PAWS and More in Washington as a quiet and reserved cat who prefers relaxing to playing. Douglas is good with other cats, dogs are unknown.

He loves attention and is known to playfully bat at your hand if you quit petting him. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman found safe
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
Amber Bell
Former Atkins city clerk accused of misusing public dollars now faces criminal charges

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Faith and Barry & Betty
WAGNER TAILS: Faith and Barry & Betty
WAGNER TAILS: Lacey and Timon
WAGNER TAILS: Lacey and Timon
WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy
WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel