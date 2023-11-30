WAGNER TAILS: Daphne and Douglas

INDEPENDENCE AND WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An adventurous dog is looking for someone ready to explore with her.

Daphne is available for adoption through Wildthunder in Independence. This three-year-old is looking for a home without cats or small animals.

Other dogs in the home should be okay. Daphne is ready to be your copilot on the road, and your cuddle buddy on the couch.

You can reach Wildthunder at 319-961-3352.

--

A couch potato type of cat is looking for a laid back home. Douglas is currently wearing a cone because of an ear infection he got related to his food allergy, so he will need to be on a special diet.

This eight-year-old is described by caretakers at PAWS and More in Washington as a quiet and reserved cat who prefers relaxing to playing. Douglas is good with other cats, dogs are unknown.

He loves attention and is known to playfully bat at your hand if you quit petting him. Click HERE for the adoption application.

