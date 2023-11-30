Traer family who lost everything in house fire says town has come together in their time of need

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Traer family that lost everything just before Thanksgiving when their house caught fire is looking to pick up the pieces.

Brianna and Anthony Kinkade were helping a friend of theirs move on November 18th when they said their daughter called to tell them the home they rented was on fire.

“When I pulled up, there was just some smoke, so me being mom, I tried to save what we had,” said Brianna.

Before long, she said the flames grew larger, and the fire department arrived. No one was hurt, but irreplaceable memories were lost forever.

“We have the memories, but it’s the little things like a teddy bear you had since you were a baby that you can’t have now,” she said.

Due to financial hardship, the family stopped paying renters insurance a few months prior. Meaning they lost virtually everything. However, she said a glimpse of hope started to shine through when they found the ashes of her son weren’t damaged.

“It’s that little glimmer of hope that you need,” she said. “You walk in, and you think to yourself that everything is gone, and then you find a little piece here or a little piece there. It just gives you a little hope that you haven’t completely lost everything.”

After then days of sleeping on her friend’s and neighbors’ couches she said the community worked to help find a new place to live and had it furnished within hours.

“We had a place, and from the time we got to that place, 12 hours later, we had beds for everybody, we had dressers, we got a kitchen table,” said Brianna. “The community has come together and clothed my entire family.”

With the holidays right around the corner, Brianna said she wanted people willing to help in your time of need.

“In the last moment that you think you have nothing, they’ll come together, and they’ll help,” she said.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the Kinkade family.

https://gf.me/v/c/lmgs/kinkade-familyhouse-fire

