Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Tiffin expands law enforcement protection as city continues to grow

As the city of Tiffin has grown, so has its need for more law enforcement.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - More traffic than ever has been passing through Tiffin thanks to the city’s growth. And as more people, businesses, and homes take root there, the need for more resources grows. Resources like law enforcement.

“As we expect crime to increase while businesses and larger businesses come to town, that comes with it. So we’re expecting to increase the hours that are provided by the Johnson County Sheriff,” said Mayor Steve Berner.

The city recently approved a five year contract with the Johnson County Sheriff’s office, not only to extend their services but increase them as well.

It started as a conversation just 2 years ago after the city was evaluated on their need for law enforcement.

“That kind of gave direction to the council of which way to go regarding police protection. And that was either our own city-owned department or continue and increase our protection from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Berner.

Now, they are just awaiting approval on the deal from the county supervisors. Once that is up, Berner says they plan to continue renewing their deal with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The work the council has done on this over the last couple of years and with the Sheriff over the last several months, I’m really happy and proud that the council came together with the Sheriff to provide this,” said Berner. “It’s a great thing for the city of Tiffin and the tax payers in town because it’s a way of providing and increasing police protection over the next 5 years.”

