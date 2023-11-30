Teddy Bear Room collects donations for domestic violence awareness

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The free-to-enter Teddy Bear Room is open in the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Iowa City.

The room is decorated with hundreds of stuffed bears of all sizes. The room is free to enter; children can play with the bears in any way, including cuddling, throwing and more.

This is organized by the Iowa City Downtown District, which is collecting donations for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City.

“We try to support the organizations that are near and dear to Iowa City,” Katie Carpenter with the Iowa City Downtown District said.

To donate, guests can pick out one of the many bear ornaments and check it out at the hotel desk. Proceeds go to the charity.

People are free to visit the room on the 11th floor from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec. 31.

