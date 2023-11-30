Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Teddy Bear Room collects donations for domestic violence awareness

The Iowa City Downtown District is giving people a cozy chance to give back and celebrate the Holidays.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The free-to-enter Teddy Bear Room is open in the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Iowa City.

The room is decorated with hundreds of stuffed bears of all sizes. The room is free to enter; children can play with the bears in any way, including cuddling, throwing and more.

This is organized by the Iowa City Downtown District, which is collecting donations for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City.

“We try to support the organizations that are near and dear to Iowa City,” Katie Carpenter with the Iowa City Downtown District said.

To donate, guests can pick out one of the many bear ornaments and check it out at the hotel desk. Proceeds go to the charity.

People are free to visit the room on the 11th floor from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

The Iowa City Downtown District is giving people a cozy chance to give back and celebrate the...
Teddy Bear Room collects donations for domestic violence awareness
If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
Are Iowa dog boarding facilities safe amid outbreak of virus?
If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
How Iowan veterinarians and boarding facilities are dealing with mystery dog illness
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will face off in a debate with a Democrat who's...
Florida governor Ron DeSantis to debate California governor Gavin Newsom
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County