Springville restaurant raises $7,000 for victim in fatal Monticello shooting

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa is continuing to support the family of a fatal shooting victim.

Earlier this month, Aaron McAtee, 48, was killed outside a Fareway grocery store in Monticello in what investigators called a “random act of violence.”

Wednesday, a restaurant in Springville held a fundraiser for the McAtee family.

Two of the diners at Sally’s on Broadway Wednesday night traveled from Wyoming, Iowa to get their dinner. They didn’t drive half-an-hour just for a buffet though.

Kathy Carstens and Holly Lane came because they knew McAtee.

“He was a very wonderful man,” said Kathy Carstens, one of the diners taking part in the fundraiser.

“It’s just a wonderful thing that is being done here tonight, so that’s why we’re here,” said Lane.

Sally Deeb, the owner of Sally’s on Broadway, said everything sold from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. was being donated directly to the family.

“I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” said Deeb.

She said she’d personally never known McAtee, but she added that she still was shocked and saddened by the news of his death.

“I spoke to someone that said they heard five gunshots that morning,” said Deeb. “Anytime I hear...more details, it’s terrible. I just can’t imagine how the family must feel.”

Lane and Carstens said McAtee was also from Wyoming, and he’d been a familiar face to them for many years. Carstens said her granddaughters had even been in his wedding.

“You’d go into Fareway, and he always knew you,” said Carstens. “He might not have seen you for quite a while, but he always had a smile on his face.”

Lane said in the face of this violence, there were no words, so she and Carstens hoped the act of showing up could be a way to support the McAtee family.

“It’s just a way of coming together and hoping to help the family somehow get through all these days ahead,” said Lane.

The fundraiser collected $7,000.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.