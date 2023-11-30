Rocco Becht one of sixteen Cyclones to earn All-Big 12 recognition

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was honored as the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year, headlining the Cyclones’ conference awards.

Becht, in his first season as the Cyclone starting QB, broke ISU’s freshman record for completions, passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Two Cyclone defenders, defensive backs Jeremiah Cooper and T.J. Tampa, earned spots on the All-Big 12 First Team.

Cooper ranks second in the Big 12 with five interceptions.

Tampa, who earned a place on the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2022, was a senior leader on an Iowa State defense that ranked among the top three in the conference this season, allowing 349.3 yards and 21.7 points per game. Tampa allowed just one touchdown in 414 coverage snaps.

Fullback Stevo Klotz and wide receiver Jaylin Noel earned second team recognition.

Benjamin Brahmer, Chase Contreraz, Beau Freyler, Jayden Higgins, Jarrod Hufford, Tyler Onyedim, Domonique Orange, Tyler Perkins, Jack Sadowsky, Gerry Vaughn and Malik Verdon earned All-Big 12 honorable mention.

