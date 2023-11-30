Resident said blonde raccoon made itself at home near Hornick, IA

HORNICK, IOWA (KTIV) -When you see a raccoon you normally identify it with those distinctive black mask markings.

But one woman who lives near Hornick, IA said she’s seeing something much different.

Krystal Folsom has lived in her home for nearly a decade and just a few weeks ago she said she got the surprise of a lifetime.

”I’ve been here eight years and I’ve seen the raccoons for eight years. To see that, it’s like oh my gosh, where did it come from,” said Folsom.

In several videos Folsom captured on her phone camera you can see what she described as a blonde raccoon, outside her back door.

“How did it get here? Ya know, but again research says recessive genes somewhere in the mating made for a perfect combination,” said Folsom.

A couple of weeks ago, Folsom peeked out of her door and there the raccoon was again. Once Folsom said she got a better look at the creature it didn’t have those stand out markings like the black mask marking around its eyes or the black rings around its fluffy tail.

She believed it was a pretty rare sight, so she started doing some research.

“So, I got on the internet thinking it was albino and the research has showed me, no it’s a blonde raccoon which is very rare. It has to do with the pigment in their skin, the recessive genes have to be just perfect for it to come out as blonde, so every night I’m watching for it,” said Folsom.

Folsom started putting out corn and grapes to keep all the raccoons coming around.

She said Tuesday night her furry friend made yet another appearance.

“Last night when I looked it was right up there by the door and just came right up to the window. It was curious I don’t think it actually knew what I was, but it was curious and just came up to it. It’s just very interesting to me and everyone that I have shown has never heard of a blonde raccoon,” said Folsom.

Folsom said she is excited to keep feeding her furry friend, hoping it sticks around for a while.

Folsom said she is an animal lover at heart and she is glad this raccoon decided to visit her home.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.