Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.(KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area on Friday morning for the potential for wintry precipitation.

The advisory covers portions of the viewing area generally south of Highway 30. Cities such as Iowa City, Washington, Oskaloosa, and Mt. Pleasant are included, among other nearby locations.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

Mixed precipitation is possible later tonight into the morning hours of Friday. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is possible within the advisory area, along with some minor ice accumulations. Precipitation likely ends by late morning or early afternoon, with a break before some more rain or snow becomes possible by Friday night.

Be prepared for slick roadways on Friday morning, including during the commute to work or school. Allow yourself extra time to get to where you’re going, and slow down while you’re getting there. Give extra distance between you and the car in front of you to allow your vehicle to be able to stop.

Dry weather settles in for Saturday before another round of wintry precipitation moves in for Saturday night into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

