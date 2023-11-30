Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another seasonal and quiet day ahead of wintry weather to end the week.

Today, highs climb into the 40s and a few could even reach low 50 in the south. Skies will be partly cloudy but clouds increase tonight as a low-pressure center drifts our way. This will bring the chance for rain and snow during the Friday morning commute and could lead to slick travel.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area on Friday morning for the potential for wintry precipitation. The advisory covers portions of the viewing area generally south of Highway 30. Cities such as Iowa City, Washington, Oskaloosa, and Mt. Pleasant are included, among other nearby locations.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Mixed precipitation becomes possible later tonight into the morning hours of Friday. This should begin to move into our southern zone after about 2:00 or 3:00 a.m., spreading to the north and potentially reaching as far north as U.S. Highway 20 toward Dubuque by daybreak. This precipitation will primarily be in the form of a mix of rain or snow, though a narrow area of some light freezing rain will be possible south of U.S. Highway 30.

Precipitation pivots to the northeast through the morning hours, likely exiting the TV9 viewing area by 10:00 or 11:00 a.m. at the latest. We’ll then catch a bit of a break with temperatures reaching above freezing for most of the area before nightfall. A second round of some rain or snow is possible by evening into the early portion of Saturday night. This round could also cause some snow accumulation for parts of the area, renewing the potential for slick roadways.

Be prepared for slick roadways on Friday morning, including during the commute to work or school. Allow yourself extra time to get to where you’re going, and slow down while you’re getting there. Give extra distance between you and the car in front of you to allow your vehicle to be able to stop.

A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is possible for many areas along and south of Highway 20 between these two rounds of precipitation, along with some minor ice accumulations within the advisory area on Friday morning.

Expected snow accumulations through Friday night in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Saturday looks like it should be a pretty quiet day, with the outside chance of a little bit of drizzle or flurries during the afternoon and evening. This is ahead of the next storm system, which will provide the potential for another round of rain or snow, which could last into the morning hours of Sunday. This time, the area most likely to see some minor snow accumulations will be in the northern half of the viewing area. Consider the possibility of slick roadways during this time, potentially affecting Sunday morning travel.

Rain or snow are possible again Saturday night into early Sunday. (KCRG)

After this system exits, there’s no sign of a return to deeply cold conditions behind it. Highs reach the 30s to low 40s for early in the week, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. A slight chance for a bout of light rain or snow moves through quickly on Monday night, but the rest of the 9-day looks dry.

A warming trend is also possible toward the end of our extended outlook, with highs toward the upper 40s to low 50s by the end of the work and school week.

