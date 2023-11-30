Man charged in connection to fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids in October pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The victim, Michael Hodges, Jr., died after being shot in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Wiley Boulevard SW on October 12.

Court documents say 28-year-old Darnell Bays allegedly turned himself in and admitted to the shooting hours later in the early morning hours of October 13.

A criminal complaint says surveillance video from nearby buildings showed Bays getting out of an SUV and into the passenger side of the vehicle next to Hodges.

Investigators said five gunshots are heard on the surveillance video before Bays exits the passenger side and gets back into the SUV, and the SUV leaves the scene.

After Bays turned himself in, police said Bays told them he was there to deliver Hodges’ marijuana, but did not deliver it to him. Police said that story conflicts with the story Bays’ cousin told them. The cousin was reportedly driving the SUV that Bays rode in.

Court records show Bays was charged with First Degree Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault - Going Armed with Intent, and Control of a Firearm by a Felon.

Bays was previously convicted in Illinois for armed robbery in 2014.

