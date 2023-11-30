Show You Care
Man accused of hiring hitmen to kill Chris Bagley pleads not guilty

Andrew Shaw, the man accused of paying two men to kill Chris Bagely in 2018, has pleaded not guilty.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Andrew Shaw, the man accused of paying two men to kill Chris Bagely in 2018, has pleaded not guilty.

Shaw is charged with First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Felony. He is accused of paying Drew Wagner and Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik, to kill Chris Bagley.

Shaw’s name appeared in a search warrant that led to officers finding the body of Chris Bagley, buried outside a Cedar Rapids home. An autopsy showed Bagley died from stab wounds.

Shaw has pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial. His trial has been set for January.

Shaw has been serving a nearly eight-year prison sentence from 2020 after pleading guilty to gun and drug-related charges. Officials said Shaw was involved in a large drug operation that brought marijuana from California and Colorado into Iowa for a decade.

Church and Wagner were convicted for their involvement in Bagley’s killing. Church was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021Wagner was sentenced to 47 years in prison after taking a plea agreement.

During Church’s trial, prosecutors alleged Andrew Shaw paid Church in drugs and money to kill Bagley after Bagley stole from him.

