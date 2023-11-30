Linn County launches snowplow tracker website

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials have launched a website that will give residents the ability to see the locations of snowplows during snow events.

The program uses automated vehicle location technology to provide current and historical data on the locations of snowplows on Linn County’s secondary roads.

“We are excited to launch this program and provide this service to the public,” said Linn County Engineer Brad Ketels. “Linn County residents and visitors can go to our website and see the progress of snow removal in their area and use that information to plan their travel routes.”

Officials say the website will update approximately very five minutes during a snow event. They say the plows prioritize routes based on traffic count and road surface. With the website, residents will be able to view the current locations of snowplows in the secondary road system during snow events

The website can be found on the Linn County webpage or here.

