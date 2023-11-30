Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Linn County launches snowplow tracker website

An Iowa DOT snow plow turns onto Glass Road NE after clearing snow from a ramp on I-380 in...
An Iowa DOT snow plow turns onto Glass Road NE after clearing snow from a ramp on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, February 5, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials have launched a website that will give residents the ability to see the locations of snowplows during snow events.

The program uses automated vehicle location technology to provide current and historical data on the locations of snowplows on Linn County’s secondary roads.

“We are excited to launch this program and provide this service to the public,” said Linn County Engineer Brad Ketels. “Linn County residents and visitors can go to our website and see the progress of snow removal in their area and use that information to plan their travel routes.”

Officials say the website will update approximately very five minutes during a snow event. They say the plows prioritize routes based on traffic count and road surface. With the website, residents will be able to view the current locations of snowplows in the secondary road system during snow events

The website can be found on the Linn County webpage or here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

Johnson County administration building.
Johnson Co. Administration Building under construction till summer 2024
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it