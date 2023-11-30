Show You Care
Krikke, Perkins lead Iowa to 103-78 victory over North Florida

Iowa forward Owen Freeman drives around North Florida guard Dorian James, right, during the...
Iowa forward Owen Freeman drives around North Florida guard Dorian James, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ben Krikke and Tony Perkins scored 21 points each and Iowa rode a 56-point second half to a 103-78 victory over North Florida on Wednesday night.

Patrick McCaffery and Owen Freeman added 16 points each and Payton Sandfort scored 10 for Iowa (5-2).

A hook shot by Dorian James gave North Florida a 50-49 lead early in the second half but a 17-5 run capped by Sandfort’s 3-pointer put the Hawkeyes up 11. Another Sandfort 3-pointer gave the Hawkeyes an 80-61 lead a couple of minutes later.

A 3-pointer from Josh Dix pushed the Hawkeyes past 100 points and gave them a 24-point lead with 3:24 remaining.

Chaz Lanier scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting with a couple of 3-pointers, Jaylen Smith scored 15 with four 3-pointers, and Ametri Moss added 13 for North Florida (4-4).

Lanier and Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers to finish off a 9-point run that gave the Ospreys a 28-26 lead near the 9-minute mark of the first half. The Hawkeyes responded with a 12-0 run in which four players scored, but the Ospreys kept it close and trailed 47-43 at the break.

Iowa is one the nation’s top offensive teams, averaging 88.7 points in the first six games. The Hawkeyes shot 59%, made eight 3-pointers and went 23 for 26 at the line.

Up next for Iowa is the Big Ten opener at Purdue on Monday.

