Johnson Co. Administration Building under construction till summer 2024

Johnson County administration building.
Johnson County administration building.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Administration Building (located at 913 S. Dubuque St.) is closed and undergoing construction for the near future.

Officials say the building will be remodeled to enhance safety, accessibility, and better serve the residents of Johnson County. Construction will involve the installation of a new HVAC and fire suppression system, as well as create more space for future County needs.

Anyone needing County services that are normally found at the Administration Building can now find them in the Health and Human Services Building across the street (855 Dubuque St.)

The project is not expected to be completed until summer 2024.

More information on the building remodel can be found here.

