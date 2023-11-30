Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Driver of Keokuk County hayride that crashed, injuring children, denies negligence claim

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCCI) - The driver of a Keokuk County hayride that crashed near What Cheer in October, injuring several children, is denying the claims of negligence against him.

The crash happened during an adult-organized event for Sigourney seventh-grade students. Though it was for the students, it was not a school sanctioned event.

Twenty-nine children were on the ride, and three of them went to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators said Daniel Brubaker was driving the pickup truck that was pulling the gooseneck trailer when it went into the ditch, throwing all the kids from the trailer.

One family has filed a lawsuit, saying their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges Brubaker drove in a negligent manner, causing the hayrack to overturn.

Legal documents show Brubaker admitted to being the driver of the trailer, but has denied the negligence claim.

The parents and Brubaker are asking for a trial.

A search warrant from earlier this month said Brubaker left the scene before first responders arrived, and Keokuk County Deputy David Heady Junior, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was “highly intoxicated when law enforcement arrived.”

Heady has since resigned.

Neither Brubaker nor Heady face criminal charges at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

The Iowa City Downtown District is giving people a cozy chance to give back and celebrate the...
Teddy Bear Room collects donations for domestic violence awareness
The Iowa City Downtown District is giving people a cozy chance to give back and celebrate the...
Teddy Bear Room collects donations for domestic violence awareness
If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
Are Iowa dog boarding facilities safe amid outbreak of virus?
If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
How Iowan veterinarians and boarding facilities are dealing with mystery dog illness