Driver of Keokuk County hayride that crashed, injuring children, denies negligence claim

WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCCI) - The driver of a Keokuk County hayride that crashed near What Cheer in October, injuring several children, is denying the claims of negligence against him.

The crash happened during an adult-organized event for Sigourney seventh-grade students. Though it was for the students, it was not a school sanctioned event.

Twenty-nine children were on the ride, and three of them went to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators said Daniel Brubaker was driving the pickup truck that was pulling the gooseneck trailer when it went into the ditch, throwing all the kids from the trailer.

One family has filed a lawsuit, saying their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges Brubaker drove in a negligent manner, causing the hayrack to overturn.

Legal documents show Brubaker admitted to being the driver of the trailer, but has denied the negligence claim.

The parents and Brubaker are asking for a trial.

A search warrant from earlier this month said Brubaker left the scene before first responders arrived, and Keokuk County Deputy David Heady Junior, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was “highly intoxicated when law enforcement arrived.”

Heady has since resigned.

Neither Brubaker nor Heady face criminal charges at this time.

