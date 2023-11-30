Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLAMKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.

The Allamkee County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the report on Wednesday.

Someone reported to the Iowa DNR having encountered the animal while they were visiting the area. That person also took a photograph of the animal.

Officials warned people to avoid cougars if seen, or if indication of cougar activity is seen.

People can report cougar sightings or activity to the Iowa DNR or their local sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
Are Iowa dog boarding facilities safe amid outbreak of virus?
If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
How Iowan veterinarians and boarding facilities are dealing with mystery dog illness
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will face off in a debate with a Democrat who's...
Florida governor Ron DeSantis to debate California governor Gavin Newsom
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.
Cougar sighting in Allamakee County