Are Iowa dog boarding facilities safe amid outbreak of virus?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the past year, a potentially deadly virus in dogs has been spreading nationwide, and in the Quad Cities, leading to the closure of several dog parks in the local area.

The illness is similar to kennel cough, a common cold for dogs, but can quickly turn into pneumonia, if not treated properly. A Bettendorf veterinarian recently told TV6 that his office have been seeing 4 to 5 cases of kennel cough-like symptoms per day, when they typically see 1 to 2 per week.

Local municipalities are closing dog parks to help reduce the spread of the highly-contagious respiratory illness in uncontrolled environments.

Veterinarians recommend limiting your dog’s exposure to other dogs, which may include boarding or daycare facilities.

So what are those boarding and daycare facilities doing, and seeing, amid the outbreak?

Nick Roman, owner of K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities, says they are following standard protocol for kennel cough.

“We tell our customers that if their dog is experiencing any signs or symptoms of kennel cough, or coughing, that they don’t come to daycare boarding,” Roman said.

A staff member at Bark and Stay Pet Resort in Davenport says this is their general policy, as well, even before the news of a potential outbreak.

If a dog begins to develop a dry cough, they will be isolated from other dogs immediately, until their owner can pick them up to take the dog to a trusted veterinarian.

And if a dog has a cough as they enter the facility, they will be asked to leave until symptoms clear.

Nonetheless, boarding facilities are remaining vigilant to ensure the safety of their furry guests.

“If we were to ever see anything as far as like a kennel cough outbreak, we have procedures here with our state of the art facility and cleaning the air in our air purification system, and then we use hospital grade cleaners,” Roman said. “Currently, we clean six to seven times a day throughout the entire resort.”

Most, if not all, other boarding facilities in the Quad Cities do not have the same technology.

However, the Bark and Stay staff member was unaware of any unusual uptick in illnesses currently spreading in their facility, and that they continue to maintain their normal kennel cough procedures.

Both facilities pointed out that kennel cough cases are actually highest in the summer, unlike the common cold for humans in the winter.

If you have any concerns about boarding your dog, you can call the facility to ask about their protocols.

The most important thing to remember is to take your dog to the vet, right away, if they develop a cough.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.