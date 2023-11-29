Waterloo man represents Iowa on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was like, I kind of feel like I made it moment,” Deandre “Sip The Kid” Smith said.

Smith says he got his moment last December when Netflix cast him in the reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

Smith is contestant 181 out of 456 players. He says it’s been a long road to get this new recognition.

“I’ve been trying all these years of acting and the fact that millions of people apply for this show and this one little me from Waterloo, Iowa got chosen,” Smith said. “That’s a very emotional moment for me.”

He says he wanted to join the show to possibly win its $4.56 million prize in the hopes of giving his family a new life.

“Growing up [with a] single mom, you know struggling’s a big part of my life. No dad wasn’t around,” Smith said. “I became a man of the house at 14.”

Smith says he lost his mom and brother to gun violence months apart in 2018.

He says he wouldn’t be where he is now without the support of his mentor, Dave Hansen.

“Not having a dad and then having Dave around as a father figure, it helped a lot because you kind of get to see a man as a role model,” Smith said.

Hansen says he met Smith 20 years ago — and says Smith’s family has become part of his own.

“He, at some point, probably about the time his mom passed away, made a decision that he was going to go after everything he wanted,” Hansen said. “He was going to be a daddy. He was going to be a husband. He was going to be a TV star.”

Though Smith didn’t win the show, he says he gained much more in experience — and hopes his story will inspire others.

“Because I got chosen for that, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do now,” Smith said. “I want my kids and my wife to look at me like if he can do it, we can do anything.”

