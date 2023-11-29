Show You Care
U of I Experiencing Phone Service Interruption

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police says Campus Safety is not able to receive phone calls because of a phone service interruption Wednesday morning.

UIPD says the non-emergency line (319-335-5022) is impacted and that people should use 911 for all emergency calls. Non-emergency calls should be directed to 319-855-0196.

UIPD says elevator phones, area of refuge phones, and other lines that ring into Campus Safety are also impacted.

An update will be provided when service has been restored.

