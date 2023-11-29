State Auditor says similar incidents happen all too often in wake of former Atkins city clerk being charged

Show You Care
State auditor advocates for change following Atkins City Clerk charges
By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says it’s all too common for people in power to mishandle public dollars.

This comes after criminal charges were filed against former Atkins City Clerk Amber Bell. Bell was hired as City Clerk in 2015 until 2020 when she was placed on administrative leave. The Atkins City Council then reached out to the State Auditor’s Office to investigate.

In February, his office released a report showing Bell had misused $51,000 of public dollars, disbursed $21,000 without proper documentation, and didn’t collect $28,000 worth of utility fees. All told, more than $100,000 was misspent or improperly managed according to the state audit. Sand said situations like this hurt the public’s trust when it comes to how public money is being spent. It was something he said he has been working to make the penalties for crimes like these to be stronger.

“The bottom line is, if we want to see fewer people stealing from taxpayers, we are past due on making it a mandatory prison sentence when people steal large amounts of money from taxpayers,” said Auditor Rob Sand.

Court documents show Bell is due to make her initial appearance on December 13th. Despite Atkins Mayor Bruce Visser saying in February, he would make the county attorney’s investigation public, when possible, he declined to speak on camera. He previously told TV9 that the city has made changes to prevent problems like this from happening again.

Amber Bell
City of Atkins
