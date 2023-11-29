Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Springville restaurant to raise money for family of Monticello shooting victim

A Springville restaurant plans to donate their profits on Wednesday to the family of a man killed outside a Monticello Fareway.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Springville restaurant plans to donate their profits on Wednesday to the family of a man who was shot outside a Monticello Fareway.

Aaron McAtee, 48, died after being shot outside the store three weeks ago in what police say was a “random act of violence.”

The suspect, Nathan Russell, has been charged with three counts, including first-degree murder.

Sally’s on Broadway is having a special dinner buffet to fundraise for McAtee’s family. All proceeds will be donated.

The buffet will go from 4 to 8 p.m.

Regular menu items will not be available during that time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
Amber Bell
Former Atkins city clerk accused of misusing public dollars now faces criminal charges
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness

Latest News

A Springville restaurant plans to donate their profits on Wednesday to the family of a man...
Springville restaurant to raise money for family of Monticello shooting victim
Photo: Stefan Brending / License: Creative Commons CC-by-sa-3.0 de
Classic rock band Foreigner, singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle coming to 2024 Iowa State Fair
People will have one last chance to weigh in on plans for a new park in Cedar Rapids on...
One last chance to weigh in on plans for new Cedar Rapids park
A new study suggests attendance for performances and in-person art events has dropped.
Local theatres impacted by national trend of declining attendance
Even the partridge in a pear tree has been impacted by inflation.
‘12 Days of Christmas’ cost hits record high