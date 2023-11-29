Rain or snow chance returns as soon as Friday after couple of warmer days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be above freezing at times in the next day or two, but we may get another dose of some wintry weather soon after.

Things start off chilly this morning, but not quite the same bitter cold as we experienced just 24 hours ago. Instead, wind chills in the upper single digits to upper 10s can be expected as you head out to work and school. A warm front is moving through the region this morning, which will help pull in a slightly warmer air mass with it. With full sunshine for a good portion of the day, this will push temperatures back into the upper 30s to mid 40s around the TV9 viewing area. Expect a reduction in our snow cover as a result.

As temperatures fall below freezing this evening and tonight, keep an eye out for a few slick spots as some snowmelt could re-freeze. This would be especially an issue for untreated paved surfaces. If it looks wet tomorrow morning, it’s likely ice and you should use caution while walking or driving.

Thursday should follow a fairly similar path as today, with temperatures starting off in the 20s and reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will likely be a bit cloudier, though, as our next storm system approaches from the southwest.

We’ll see clouds continue to increase throughout the night on Thursday night, with the first signs of some precipitation arriving near daybreak on Friday. This will be in the form of a rain or snow mix, which could be a factor in your morning commute. The most likely area to see this round of precipitation would be the farther south you go, perhaps south of U.S. Highway 20 as a general guideline. While amounts will likely be light during this time, we know it doesn’t take a lot to cause some slick areas. Be prepared for some possible issues on Friday morning.

Some rain and snow will become possible by Friday morning. (KCRG)

A second disturbance gives another shot at some rain or snow by Friday evening and night, with the balance favoring snow just a little bit in this window. Again, amounts still look like they’ll be on the lighter end, but the chance for a little bit of accumulation is higher here due to the more favorable time of day and temperature setup. Plans for travel late Friday night or early Saturday could face some slick roadways during this time, too. Both of these quick-moving disturbances bear some attention, and we’ll provide the latest as we continue to get closer to their arrival.

Some snow accumulation is possible between two disturbances that affect the TV9 viewing area on Friday into Friday night. (KCRG)

Saturday looks like it should be fairly quiet and dry, but additional light rain or snow could make a return by Saturday night into Sunday. Again, widespread heavy precipitation looks unlikely, but the chance for wintry conditions is there to finish out the weekend.

Beyond this relatively active weather period, conditions should turn a bit quieter for a little while to follow. Temperatures next week will be in the mid to upper 20s for lows and upper 30s to low 40s for highs for much of it, along with at least partial sunshine during the day. Some signs of a warm-up are there for later in the week, with temperatures returning to the upper 40s at the tail end of our 9-day forecast.

