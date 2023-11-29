Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police have confirmed a man was arrested Wednesday after an incident at Grant Wood Elementary School in Iowa City.

While police have yet to release additional details about the incident, they did confirm the situation has been resolved and the school is not in danger.

According to a note to families from the district, a parent in the main office of the school threatened multiple staff members. The man reportedly had a gun, which he handed to another person, who took the weapon outside the building.

The building was placed in a temporary hold mode during the incident, which results in closed and locked classroom and exterior doors and no traffic in the hallways.

After police took the man into custody, the district said classes resumed and the school is set to proceed as normal for the rest of the day.

The district said counselors are available to speak with students and staff.

The school district sent the following message to staff members and family following the incident:

Dear Grant Wood Families and Staff,

We want to make you aware of a situation that occurred today at Grant Wood Elementary. This morning, a parent in the main office of the school began to threaten multiple staff members. The man had a handgun on his hip and proceeded to hand the gun to another individual who he asked to take the weapon outside. The other individual took the weapon and left the building.

Police were immediately called and they currently have the individual in custody. All students and staff are safe. The Iowa City Police Department has informed us that there is no threat to the school.

During the incident, the building was placed in HOLD mode, which means classroom doors are closed and locked and there is no movement in the halls and around the building. Exterior doors were secure per normal operating procedures.

Classes will resume as normal for the remainder of the day. We are working with law enforcement officers while they conduct an investigation regarding this incident. Officers are currently on-site at the school while they conduct interviews and gather the necessary details of the event.

Counselors will be on-site at the school for any staff or students who would like to speak with someone about this incident. As always, parents have the option to pick their child up from school at any time, should they choose to do so.

We are thankful for the quick response of our Grant Wood staff members and of the Iowa City Police Department.

Sincerely,

Matt Degner

Superintendent Iowa City Community School District

