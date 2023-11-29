‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose

FONTANA, Calif. (TMX/Gray News) – Former child star Evan Ellingson died from an accidental fentanyl overdose on Nov. 5, officials said. He was 35.

Ellingson is best known for his roles in the 2009 movie “My Sister’s Keeper” and on TV shows “CSI: Miami” and “24,” but he hasn’t appeared on screen in more than a decade.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coroner listed Ellingson’s manner of death as an “accident.”

He was found dead inside his bedroom in Fontana, California.

Ellingson’s father told TMZ that he died at a sober living home, and that although he struggled with drugs, he had been doing better recently.

In a YouTube video from 2021, Ellingson said his older brother Austin died in 2008 from a heroin overdose. Ellingson described losing his brother as the “rock bottom” in his life.

Ellingson played the son of Cameron Diaz and Jason Patric’s characters in “My Sister’s Keeper,” and Abigail Breslin, who played his sister in the film, shared a touching tribute to the “kind, funny and extremely talented human being” on Instagram.

“Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull) and he was energetic and the life of the party,” she wrote.

She continued, “I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.”

Ellingson is survived by his daughter Brooklynn, who was born in 2008.

