22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was found dead after a crash.(Muscatine County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 22-year-old man was found dead hours after being reported missing after a crash in Muscatine County.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Independence Avenue and 231st Street in Muscatine County.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene of the crash, they said they found a red GMC Sierra on its roof in a ditch, but the driver of the vehicle was not there.

Deputies searched the area using canines and drones, but were unable to find the driver. The driver’s phone was found in the vehicle.

On Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. a missing persons report was filed for 22-year-old Samuel Kessel, of Letts, Iowa. He was reportedly last seen by his parents in the hour before the crash.

Deputies and volunteers continued to search the area, including using a plane operated by the Iowa State Patrol.

Kessel’s body was later found by volunteers at about 5:10 p.m. just north of 231st Street, and a half mile east of Independence Avenue in a deep creek bed in a wooded area.

Officials did not say how Kessel died, but noted temperatures had dropped into the single digits overnight.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details in this case. The investigation is ongoing. They’re asking that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office (563-264-0188 ext.4105).

