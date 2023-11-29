A mild push of air midweek with a rain/snow shower chance this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather is already starting to moderate. Tuesday morning’s lows dipped near zero with the wind chill well below zero.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

As a southerly flow of air is now taking over, we are seeing milder conditions ahead. Teens and low 20s are expected tonight with lower 40s for highs on Wednesday. This will allow some of the snow to melt off some of the shaded areas of your driveway and sidewalk. We continue to track a late-week system that appears to stay south of the state on Friday.

Weekend Shower Chance (KCRG)

An upper-level disturbance moves through this weekend with a rain/snow shower chance. Have a great night!

