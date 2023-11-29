Show You Care
Local theatres impacted by national trend of declining attendance

A new study suggests attendance for performances and in-person art events has dropped.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a study from the National Endowment for the Arts, less than half of adults in the United States are attending arts events in person, a six percent decrease from the same survey in 2017.

This has been contrasted with an increase in people watching performances online, with 82 percent of those surveyed watching art events digitally or livestreamed.

The Revival Theatre Company in Cedar Rapids believes the amount of content people can enjoy at home, is keeping families from making the trip to the theater.

“It’s much easier to just stay home and cozy up and watch something on TV,” Brian Glick, founder of the Revival Theatre Company, said.

While attendance for in-person events has dropped, open-air facilities like parks and amphitheaters were the most popular venues among those surveyed.

Glick suggests one way to course correct is to make theatre performances more accessible by scaling prices for inflation and to focus on what the viewers are interested in.

”Paying a close eye to your community and what your audiences are wanting and needing,” Glick said. “Making sure that accessibility is there for everyone to attend.”

The drop in attendance has been seen in arts venues across the board, including museums and operas.

This survey was conducted from 2021-2022.

