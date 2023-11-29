At least one airlifted following crash on Highway 151 near Springville

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic has slowed at US Highway 151 at mile marker 43 near Springville following a crash.

At approximately 4:10 pm, Iowa DOT cameras show a helicopter landing near the accident to assist emergency crews.

Officials advise travelers to find an alternate route at this time.

Details are sparse at this time, stay tuned to KCRG-TV9 for more information as it develops.

