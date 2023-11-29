Show You Care
At least one airlifted following crash on Highway 151 near Springville

US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville(Brandi Bachman | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic has slowed at US Highway 151 at mile marker 43 near Springville following a crash.

At approximately 4:10 pm, Iowa DOT cameras show a helicopter landing near the accident to assist emergency crews.

Officials advise travelers to find an alternate route at this time.

Details are sparse at this time, stay tuned to KCRG-TV9 for more information as it develops.

