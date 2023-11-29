Iowa embracing underdog mentality, “when games get grimy,” against Michigan in Big Ten Championship

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has been able to steady the ship in-season and in-game. No doubt they’ll have to do the latter against Michigan on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Hawkeyes will be a 20+ point underdog.

“It’s been like that all season, so it doesn’t really affect us at this point,” said senior wide receiver Nico Ragaini. “No one expects us to win.”

Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and College Football Playoff poll.

“We know it’s out there, everyone’s kind of already talking about ‘who is Michigan going to play in the playoff this year?’ and that’s fine. Keep doubting us because we’ve been doubted all year,” said senior punter Tory Taylor.

“Look at what’s happened during the year. We obviously lost our quarterback, two of the best tight ends in the country, one of the best defensive backs, and one of the best returners went down, we lost a couple of receivers here or there. To get here in the first place has been quite an effort, but that just comes back to coach Ferentz and what he’s able to do.”

In Iowa’s nine Big Ten games the Hawkeyes have averaged about 14.5 points per game, while they’ve given up just 12 points per game. Iowa’s been stellar in close, low-scoring games.

“The challenge this week is getting it in the fourth quarter where it is competitive,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “At least we’ve had experience at that.”

“We expect games to be like that, we like when games get tough, when games get grimy,” said Ragaini. “We can out-tough the other team by the end of the game. We feel like teams start to get softer at that point, we come alive at those points. If we could make the game like that on Saturday, I’m very confident in ourselves”

